Red Wolf

Courtesy of the Woodlands Nature Station 

CADIZ, KY — You've probably heard of Shark Week, but what about Wolf Week?

The Woodlands Nature Station at Land Between the Lakes is hosting Wolf Week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from October 1-7, where attendees will be able to participate in several wolf-related activities.

According to a release from the Friends of Land Between the Lakes, attendees will get a chance to glimpse their 5-month old red wolf puppies, participate in wolf programs, observe feeding times, 'become a werewolf' and more! 

Wooly Bear Weekend Flyer

Courtesy of Friends of Land Between the Lakes

Immediately following Wolf Week, the station is hosting Wooly Bear Weekend. According to the Friends of Land Between the Lakes, the "wooly bear," a caterpillar, is a common symbol of Autumn and the changing of the seasons.

The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. October 8-9, and features fun fall activities including crafts, guided hikes, and a nighttime guided van tour.  For a full schedule of events for Wolf Week and the Wooly Bear Festival, you can visit the Woodlands Nature Station website here. 