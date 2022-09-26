CADIZ, KY — You've probably heard of Shark Week, but what about Wolf Week?
The Woodlands Nature Station at Land Between the Lakes is hosting Wolf Week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from October 1-7, where attendees will be able to participate in several wolf-related activities.
According to a release from the Friends of Land Between the Lakes, attendees will get a chance to glimpse their 5-month old red wolf puppies, participate in wolf programs, observe feeding times, 'become a werewolf' and more!
Immediately following Wolf Week, the station is hosting Wooly Bear Weekend. According to the Friends of Land Between the Lakes, the "wooly bear," a caterpillar, is a common symbol of Autumn and the changing of the seasons.
The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. October 8-9, and features fun fall activities including crafts, guided hikes, and a nighttime guided van tour. For a full schedule of events for Wolf Week and the Wooly Bear Festival, you can visit the Woodlands Nature Station website here.