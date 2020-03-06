CADIZ, KY — A bobcat at Woodlands Nature Station at Land Between the Lakes needs a name, and the nature station wants you to help choose one.
Friday, the nature station announced it has a March Madness bracket to pick the 3-year-old male bobcat's name. The elite 8 names in the bracket were chosen by naturalists at the nature station.
The nature station says the bobcat was hit by a car near Nashville when he was just 2 months old. He was treated at a rehab called Walden's Puddle in Tennessee, where it took him eight months to heal. After those caring for him determined he couldn't survive in the wild after that long separation from his mother, he was taken to the nature station in 2017.
In the March Madness announcement, the nature station says it has decided to name the bobcat after all this time because "research has shown that when animals have names, visitors develop more of a connection with them, which can often inspire them to want to learn more and even get involved in conservation efforts. As an organization committed to those ideals as well, we've decided its time the animals got names, and we can't think of any better way to find those names than to ask our very best friends (that's you guys) to help us choose!"
To participate in the March Madness bracket to name the Woodlands Nature Station Bobcat, click here. The nature station says winning name will be announced at 3:30 p.m. on March 28.