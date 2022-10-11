CADIZ, KY — Attend your classes on time, beware the troll in the dungeon, and complete challenges to find your very own Sorcerer's Stone at the Woodlands Nature Station Hogwarts Howl-O-Ween event on October 22.
The Friends of Land Between the Lakes are hosting the event, which features several magical natural history programs based on the wizarding world.
According to a Tuesday release, students will be able to make wands, craft a Patronus charm, and craft a dragon egg in on-going activities throughout the day. There are also several scheduled activities, the release says.
- 11 a.m. Messenger Owls (Owls Up Close)
- 12 p.m. Care of Magical Creatures (Backyard Tour)
- 1 p.m. Defense Against the Dark Arts (Animal Defenses)
- 2 p.m. Quidditch Tryouts (Games and Relays)
- 3 p.m. Parseltongue 101 (Snakes Up Close)
- 4:30 p.m. Messenger Owls (Owls Up Close)
Costumes and house colors are encouraged, but they ask that you leave your own enchanted pets at home.
Fees are $9 for people 18 and up, $7 for ages 5-17, and free for ages 4 and under.
For more details on this or other events, call the Woodlands Nature Station at (270) 924-2299 or visit their website here.