CADIZ, KY — Woodlands Nature Station in Cadiz, Kentucky, has announced the passing of its resident eagle, Artemis.
The bird known as "the queen" died on Tuesday.
On Facebook today, staff described her as the heart and soul of their facility. During her time at Woodlands, she educated more than 1.5 million visitors on the importance of her breed in the wild, and as our national symbol. She lived to be 45 years old, and spend 34 of those years at Woodlands.
Staff members at Woodlands are working on a memorial video to share next week.
If you'd like to submit a photo or video, you're asked to email them to Woodlands Nature Station at woodlandsnaturestation@gmail.com.
For more information on Woodlands Nature Station, visit its official Facebook page.