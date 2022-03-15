Folksinger Michael Johnathon and the WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour community plan to distribute free instruments in Western Kentucky on March 18 and 19.
The WoodSongs Tornado Relief Effort has collected and restored nearly 1,000 instruments that will be distributed to anyone who lost their instrument during the Dec. 10 tornado.
Free instrument pick up dates include:
Graves County
Graves County Public Library - Friday, March 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Hopkins County
West Dawson Music Venue - Saturday, March 19 from noon to 4 p.m.
Daviess County
Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum - Saturday, March 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Priority will be given to those with a FEMA or Red Cross card, however, nobody will be turned away while supplies last.
To fill out an instrument request form, click here.
WoodSongs Tornado Relief Effort is organized by WoodSongs Inc, a 501c(3) non-profit association based in Lexington, Kentucky.