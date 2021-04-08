PADUCAH — A section of Woodville Road in western McCracken County is closed until further notice because of a failed cross drain, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
Woodville Road, which is also Kentucky 725, is closed near the 4 mile marker. The transportation cabinet says a replacement cross drain will have to be ordered and delivered before repairs can begin.
The cabinet says the closure is near Old Hobbs Road and Spring Bayou Baptist Church between KY 1154/Hobbs Road and KY 995/Rice Springs Road.
Property owners who live in the area of the closure will still have access on each side of the closure point, the cabinet says.