MAYFIELD, KY — Work is continuing to reconstruct and restore traffic signals along U.S. 45 and other highways in downtown Mayfield.
According to a press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the contractors for the project are planning to close the U.S. 45 and North 7th Street intersection, just north of the court square in Mayfield, beginning Wednesday, August 9.
There will be no marked detour, but drivers should self-detour using side streets. However, commercial trucks should self-detour using an approved state route based on their weight classification.
The intersection is expected to be closed for about 2 weeks as crews will need to excavate parts of the road to place electrical connections for the new traffic signal.
Drivers should be cautious when traveling through work zones, as flaggers and construction personnel will be working close to traffic.
The project is part of work being done to restore traffic signals and intersection beacons that were destroyed by the December 2021 tornado. Although work for this project was expected to begin during the 2022 construction season, supply-line material shortages caused the work to be delayed.