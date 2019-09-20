Watch again

PADUCAH — Construction crews are still working on Joe Clifton Drive in Paducah.

Sky 6 video from Joe Clifton Drive on Friday shows how the project is progressing.

The road, which is part of U.S. 45, has been closed for a few weeks now from the intersection with Jefferson Street to the intersection with H.C. Mathis Drive for major roadway rehab.

The side roads along the drive are also blocked off. Those are Monroe, Madison, Harrison, Clay and Trimble.

Marked detours are in place to alert drivers about the closure. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it is still on schedule to complete the improvements by its official target date of Oct. 15.