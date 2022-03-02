MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Crews are working on this year's St. Jude Dream Home. Currently, they're working on the framing.
This year's home is located in Paddock at the Oaks subdivision, just south of Paducah along U.S. 45.
It's being built by MC Homes.
And an important note: Tickets go on sale May 12, and 8,500 tickets will be this year's limit. All proceeds will help children battling cancer and other childhood illnesses at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
We can also tell you that the big giveaway is set for Sunday, Aug. 21.