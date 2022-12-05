(AP) — Ford Motor Co. and South Korean partner SK On have shown off their progress in developing a battery production venture in Kentucky.
They've laid the groundwork for what a Ford executive says is one of the “big bets” the automaker is making in its electric vehicle business.
The companies said Monday that dirt has been moved, concrete poured and steel structures are rising according to plan.
Production is scheduled to start in 2025 at the two battery manufacturing plants being built at Glendale, Kentucky.
The venture will employ 5,000 workers to produce batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday called it a “game-changing” project that “super-charged” the state’s growing EV sector.
