MURRAY, KY — The president of the Murray Calloway Economic Development Corporation says leaders are already planning to recruit companies after learning the city’s second-largest manufacturing employer will close.
Briggs & Stratton, a gasoline engine manufacturer based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been operating a facility in Murray for the past three decades. The facility produces small, vertical-shaft engines for walk-behind lawn mowers.
But on Thursday, Briggs & Stratton announced it will close its Murray facility by the fall of 2020 and consolidate production of the engines into its facility in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The consolidation means the Poplar Bluff facility will expand and create 130 jobs over the next 12 months, the company said.
In a news release, Briggs & Stratton explained the decision to consolidate.
“The market for small vertical-shaft engines has been relatively stable over the last several years but has not grown for various reasons, including a difficult housing market driven by the lack of affordable single-family homes in the United States,” the release says. “Unlike other areas of Briggs & Stratton's business — such as commercial engines and products, which have seen double-digit growth — the residential walk-behind mower market, where the vast majority of these engines are used, has not rebounded to historical levels. Accordingly, the Company is taking action to right-size its footprint.”
The closure of Briggs & Stratton’s Murray facility will affect more than 600 full-time positions, said Mark Manning, president of the Murray Calloway Economic Development Corporation.
“If the 600 jobs went away today, then you’re talking about an annual income impact of maybe $20 million or a little more, less — just in wages and salaries,” said Manning. “Those dollars turn over five to seven times. So you’re talking about a decrease in money flow of around $100 million a year in the community, maybe more. Then, you have service companies that will lose potentially a portion of their business. I don’t think any of them will go out of business. But they will feel it. And it just filters throughout the community.”
Briggs & Stratton said in its news release that employees who are affected will have a chance to relocate to another facility.
Although Briggs & Stratton said it will close its Murray facility by fall of next year, Manning said the shutdown will happen in stages.
“They will start some layoffs I think this fall, and there will be some stress and strain on social services to provide help. But, we will. The community is very giving,” said Manning. “But honestly, at the end of the day, all of the things that we do as a community are done to support families.”
Manning said prior to Briggs & Stratton officially announcing the closure of its Murray facility, local and state officials had worked together for months to try and prevent it from happening. Manning said city leaders worked with the county, MCEDC, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, and the Tennessee Valley Authority to put together an incentive package for Briggs & Stratton.
“The incentive package that we put together was extremely aggressive, and that every party participated — from the city, to county, to state, TVA, and even my organization,” said Manning. “It’s a combination of things. I’ll be honest with you, we were willing to put cash in it. TVA would look at things like incentive electrical rates. City and county and state would look at tax incentives and perhaps even things like forgivable loans. So it was not pie in the sky, 20 years down the road incentive package. It was real dollars that matter on the front end.”
Still, Briggs & Stratton decided to close its Murray facility, so Manning said the focus now is to recruit companies to come to the city. He said work has already begun.
“That’s a process, not an event,” said Manning. "Our first task, if you will, really two-fold. One is to make sure that we have all of the right partners at the table, not only for recruiting efforts, but also for job training and for social services. That’s the first step. We’re already gathering as much detailed information as we can about the labor force at the plant, because that’s what we have to sell. That’s what is valuable. There are a lot of places that have labor shortages, and to have an available supply of skilled employees is very marketable."
"And then there’s the building," Manning continued. "We’ll have to get with Briggs and evaluate the building and assess its marketability. Once we have those pieces in place, and while we have those pieces in place, we’ll be reaching out to companies and also to consultants."
Manning added that local leaders are already in constant communication with Gov. Matt Bevin and the Cabinet for Economic Development
Manning said the perfect scenario would be to have another company move into the Briggs & Stratton building and employ the workers that will be laid off. Although he said "nothing’s ever that clean," Murray has rebounded from a similar situation.
“Eighteen years ago, as a matter of fact, we had the same situation with Mattel closed their largest and last manufacturing facility in the United States here, and moved it to Mexico and China. And within a pretty short period of time, we were able to recruit Pella Windows to go into that facility, and that’s worked out every, very well.”
Because of that history, as well as the local leadership in place, Manning said he's optimistic that the economy will recover. But in the meantime, he said things can be done to help the families affected by the closure.
"Be generous to the organizations in the community that will be working directly with affected families and individuals," said Manning. "There are things like Need Line and other organizations, United Way, that spend all of their time and efforts working with people in need. And we need to be very generous with those people with our time and with our dollars. And pray. This is a community of faith, and we need to all realize that this is the most important thing that people can do right now."
Todd Teske, chairman, president and CEO of Briggs & Stratton Corporation, released the following statement about the closure of the Murray facility:
"Our residential engine business continues to be core to our company as we make progress on diversifying our business by growing our commercial presence. This production consolidation is important for the long-term health of this operation and will allow for better utilization of our assets by freeing up resources that we can use on growth areas within our company," said Teske. "Our team in Murray has done great things over the three decades since the plant was established. We are grateful for their work and the support we have received from the local community and Commonwealth of Kentucky."
Security personnel at the Murray facility said managers on site declined to comment, and employees were told not to comment either. Local 6 also called and left a message for Briggs & Stratton’s corporate office in Milwaukee.
To read Briggs & Stratton's full news release on the closure, click here.
You can find out more information about this story and others by following Chris Yu on Facebook and Twitter.