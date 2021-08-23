MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– A contractor for the KYTC plans to establish a work zone along U.S. 62 in northern Marshall County starting Monday.
This Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP) will run from mile point 0.0 at the Marshall-McCracken County Line to mile point 7.2 at the KY 95 intersection in Calvert City.
Drivers should be prepared for one lane traffic around the work zone. Some delays can be expected.
The project includes construction of a center turn lane through Possum Trot, and a left turn lane for U.S. 62 at the KY 1523/Industrial Parkway intersection to help traffic heading into the Calvert City Industrial Area.
Jim Smith Contracting, LLC, of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $2,085,491 safety project. The target completion date is July 31, 2022.