BENTON, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a work zone along a section of U.S. 641 in Benton will be starting on Monday, June 29.
KYTC says this work zone runs from mile marker 7.9 near the Town Creek Bridge and goes north through downtown Benton to mile marker 8.8 at the KY 348/ 5th Street intersection, about 8/10th of a mile.
KYTC says this includes all of the one-way sections along Main Street and Poplar Street in Benton.
KYTC says this project will include major utility and roadway upgrades. The contractor plans to maintain one lane of traffic to flow in each direction at all time, with signs and message boards strategically placed to direct traffic in the work zone.
Utility construction is expected to start the first week of July, while the concrete curb and full depth roadway construction is expected to start late July with construction activity continuing through the summer on into the fall as weather allows.
The contractor says they will attempt to keep entrances and access for businesses and residences along the work zone, however, some utility excavations and concrete work will require brief entrance closures from time to time.
Drivers should be prepared for lane restrictions and restricted parking along blocks with construction activity.
The target completion date is June 1, 2021.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available on KYTC District 1's Facebook page. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Drivers can also navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.