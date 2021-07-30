PADUCAH– Due to weather delays, a contractor for the KYTC will require more time to complete an extension of the eastbound Interstate 24 entry ramp at exit 4 in Paducah.
The eastbound entry ramp has been closed since May 17 so that the ramp can be extended to enhance safety.
Eastbound traffic has been restricted to one lane, and the project required widening of the eastbound I-24 Perkins Creek Bridge.
"We'd obviously rather have been able to report the project would be completed by the original August 1 target date," KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer, Kyle Poat, said. "However, sometimes the weather creates delays that can't be overcome. This is one of those projects."
The new target date of completion is Aug. 20.
Eastbound I-24 traffic is temporarily moved to the left-hand or passing lane near the Exit 4 interchange. Drivers heading eastbound should be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic as they cross the I-24 Ohio River Bridge from Illinois into Kentucky.