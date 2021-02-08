PADUCAH — Rehabilitation of a quarter-mile section of Bridge Street on Paducah's Southside is starting Monday, Feb. 8, according to the city.
The first phase of the project will last around 90 days, with Harper Construction starting the project. Jim Smith Contracting will mill and pave the roadway later this year.
The scope of the work includes sidewalk and curb and gutter replacement, the addition of accessible ramps, entrances reconstruction to properties, and storm sewer upgrades.
The city is asking you to use caution and watch for the work crews and traffic control devices. Traffic will remain open in both directions, however, a lane restriction will be enforced where crews are working.
If you have a question, call the Engineering Department at 270-444-8511.