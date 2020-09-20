Multiple road work zones that began this weekend in west Kentucky are expected to affect traffic through Sept. 25, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns.
KYTC District one released a list of work zones expected to affect your drive this week.
Here's the full list of work zones the cabinet says you'll have to plan around this week, with descriptions of what you will encounter in each zone provided by transportation officials:
U.S. 51 at the Kentucky-Illinois state line
The U.S. 51/U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge that connects Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois, has an 8 foot, 6 inch maximum load width with one-lane traffic and alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. Delays are possible, especially during peak travel periods. The work zone is for extensive joint and deck work on the bridge. The target completion date is Oct. 1, 2020.
I-24 Lyon/Caldwell/Trigg Counties
Interstate 24 has an extended work zone from the 52 to 65 mile markers with two-way traffic running on the westbound lanes with a center line barrier wall. The eastbound maximum load width restriction is 12 feet. The westbound maximum load width is 15 feet. There is a strict 55 mph speed limit. This work zone is for a major reconstruction of the eastbound concrete driving surface. To avoid the potential for delays, the cabinet suggests drivers consider a self-detour between the I-24/I-69 exit 25 interchange and the exit 65 Cadiz interchange via I-69 and U.S. 68 through Draffenville, Aurora, and Land Between the Lakes.
I-24 Lyon/Caldwell/Trigg Counties
Both eastbound ramps at the Interstate 24/KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton exit 56 interchange are closed for reconstruction. Drivers should detour via the eastbound ramps at exit 45 or exit 65, depending on their final destination. This closure of the eastbound exit and entry ramps at Exit 56 will be in place until about Nov. 10, 2020. The westbound entry and exit ramps at exit 56 are open.
Calloway County
U.S. 641 has an active work zone at the south edge of Murray between U.S. 641-Business/Glendale Road and the Clarks River Bridge. This work zone has two-way traffic running on the northbound lanes to allow reconstruction along the southbound lanes. Work has started on the second half of a large culvert just south of the Glendale Road intersection. While most of the work on that 1-mile section is off along the right of way, caution is required. The target completion date is July 1, 2021.
Fulton County
Purchase Parkway southbound traffic will be restricted to one lane to allow concrete deck patching on the Canadian National Railroad Overpass at the 1.7 mile point Sept 21-23. Traffic will move to the right-hand or driving lane in this work zone. Once it goes up on Monday, this southbound work zone will be in place around the clock until late in the day on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
KY 1128 is closed at mile point 7.6 where inspectors found a bridge over Mud Creek had substructure issues. Repairs to this bridge should start soon under a master’s agreement contract.
Graves County
Construction of a new intersection continues at the south end of U.S. 45-Business and along U.S. 45 at the southwest edge of Mayfield. This work zone has two three-way stops to accommodate the temporary traffic configuration. The cabinet reminds drivers that this continues to be an active work zone to add the New KY 80 Mayfield Bypass Corridor to the south leg of the intersection. The target completion date is Nov. 15.
KY 1485/Bellville Road is closed at mile point 2.532 near Bell City for construction of a new bridge over Terrapin Creek. This is about a mile south of the KY 97 intersection. KY 1485/Bellville Road connects to Boydsville Road at the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.
Drivers traveling Central Road south of Mayfield will encounter a detour a the KY 80 Bypass Construction Corridor. An R-Cut is being added to the intersection. Drivers on Central Road will be required to make a right turn onto KY 80, then make a controlled U-Turn via a median crossover to return in the opposite direction to make a right turn to continue on Central Road. Caution is required as this is an active work zone. For information on how an R-Cut operates, visit US45Safety.org.
Hickman County
KY 2569/Holland Lane remains closed between the Hickman-Fulton County Line and the Purchase Parkway overpass due to a shoulder washout during an earlier flash flood event. The road will be closed until further notice while engineers evaluate the area and wait for dry weather to make repairs.
Livingston County
The U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland will have a daytime lane restriction with a 10 ft. maximum load width the week of Sept 21-25. Motorists should be prepared for one late traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers from 7:30 a.m., CDT, to about 4:30 p.m., each day, to allow scaffolding used for pier cap and bearing repairs beneath the bridge deck.
Work has started on the New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland. Drivers traveling U.S. 60 near the 12 mile marker at the north edge of Smithland should be alert for trucks hauling fill dirt and other materials to the construction site. Flaggers may be present to assist trucks as they enter and exit the work area. The target completion date is for the new $63.6 million bridge is spring of 2023.
Livingston County/McCracken County
The U.S. 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter has a daytime eastbound work zone lane restriction where a contractor is installing utility lines for Jackson Purchase Energy. The lane restriction will be in about 500-foot sections until the work is completed.
Marshall County
U.S. 641 has a work zone for roadway improvements and utility upgrades through downtown Benton running from mile point 7.98 near the Town Creek Bridge extending northward to mile point 8.824 at the KY 348/5th Street intersection, a distance of about four-fifths of a mile. It includes all of the one-way sections of U.S. 641 along Main Street and Poplar Street in Benton. One lane will be open in each direction at all times. Utility excavations and concrete work may require brief driveway and parking lot entrance closures from time to time. Drivers should be prepared to encounter lane restrictions and restricted parking along blocks with construction activity. The target completion date is June 1, 2021.
McCracken County/Paducah
The eastbound lanes of I-24 are restricted to one lane from mile point 2.8 near the KY 305 Paducah exit 3 interchange extending eastward to mile point 4.8 just past the Perkins Creek Bridge. All traffic is moved to the left-hand or passing lane. This extended eastbound work zone with a 13-foot maximum load width restriction is to allow bridge deck overlay and maintenance work. Drivers entering Kentucky from Illinois across the I-24 Ohio River Bridge should be alert for slowing traffic, particularly during peak travel periods. The target completion date is mid-October.
McCracken County
KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Road is closed at mile point 2.99 to allow reconstruction of the Massac Creek Branch Bridge. This closure is along KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Road between Buchannon Road and Old Hinkleville Road. The target completion date is Nov. 8, 2020.
Trigg County
U.S. 68 has an active work zone from the east end of the U.S. 68 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton extended eastward to the intersection with U.S. 68 Business at Cadiz. This work zone has 2-way traffic running on the westbound lanes from the 9 mile marker at Canton to Averitt Road at mile point 13.5. Drivers are reminded to be alert for frequent changes in traffic configuration to facilitate the ongoing work. The project is estimated to be 90% complete.
The U.S. 68/KY 139/South Road intersection at the south edge of Cadiz has an active work zone to allow construction of an R-cut for the intersection. Work is expected to take three to six months to complete. For information on how an R-Cut operates, visit US45Safety.org.