MURRAY, KY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans lane restrictions at a busy intersection north of downtown Murray on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
This work zone is to allow placement of concrete pavement at the intersection where U.S. 641-Business meets KY 2075 and KY 2595. This is at the intersection of East Chestnut Street and North 4th Street.
Asphalt pavement at this site has waffled from heavy truck and vehicle traffic through the intersection. The contractor will remove the damaged asphalt in phases and replace it with concrete pavement.
Drivers should be alert for frequent work zone lane configuration and traffic flow changes as the work progresses.
The target completion date is Oct. 15.