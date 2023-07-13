HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractor has planned a work zone along U.S. 51/Fulton-Clinton Road for asphalt paving starting Friday, July 14 in southern Hickman County.
The work zone starts at mile marker 0.0 at the Hickman-Fulton County Line and extends northward to the 2.8 mile marker. It is just south of the KY 1529 intersection.
Drivers are being asked to be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow which will be controlled by flaggers during daylight hours. Delays may occur due to the movement and placement of equipment needed for the project.
The prime contractor for the $999,619 group highway improvement project is Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers. The work is expected to take about 2 weeks to complete weather permitting.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.