PADUCAH, KY — A work zone lane restriction will start Monday along Interstate 69 Southbound near Mayfield in Graves County.
Southbound drivers traveling I-69 should prepare to encounter the work zone lane restriction near the 28 and 24-mile markers, starting Monday.
Drivers will be expected to move to the left-hand or passing lane while traveling through those mile markers.
Drivers should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the work site, according to KYTC District 1.
The KYTC are contracting someone to mill out damaged areas in the pavement. However, once the first part of the project is completed, the Graves County Highway Maintenance Crew will rebuild the base and then pave it.
The process will take several weeks to complete, weather permitting, according to KYTC District 1.
Timely updates will be given as the work progresses, according to KYTC District 1. To check for updates, visit the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.