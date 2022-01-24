westbound 2.jpg

The KYTC plan to restrict westbound traffic on Interstate 24 to one lane near the 11 mile marker on Tuesday.

The lane closure is just east of KY 2187/Husband Road Paducah Exit 11 Interchange. The closure is to allow repairs to a number of shoulder washouts along the roadway embankment between the 11 and 12 mile marker.

The lane restriction is expected to be in place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Tuesday.

Between those hours, westbound drivers should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the Exit 11 interchange. All westbound traffic will move into the left lane.