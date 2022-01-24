The KYTC plan to restrict westbound traffic on Interstate 24 to one lane near the 11 mile marker on Tuesday.
The lane closure is just east of KY 2187/Husband Road Paducah Exit 11 Interchange. The closure is to allow repairs to a number of shoulder washouts along the roadway embankment between the 11 and 12 mile marker.
The lane restriction is expected to be in place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Tuesday.
Between those hours, westbound drivers should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the Exit 11 interchange. All westbound traffic will move into the left lane.