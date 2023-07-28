FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Purchase Parkway at the Kentucky-Tennessee state line in Fulton County, Kentucky will be restricted to one-lane traffic starting Monday, July 31.
Starting at mile marker 0.0 northbound Purchase Parkway traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane during the work zone.
The closure allows KYTC District 1 to patch the deck on the KY 116/State Line Road Overpass and expects to take three days to complete with weather permitting.
If the work goes as planned the KYTC engineers believe the work zone will be lifted at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2.
Drivers are expected to use appropriate caution when traveling through the work zone.
Minor delays may occur due to the movement of equipment.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.