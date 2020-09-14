FULTON, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says southbound traffic on the Julian Carroll-Jackson Purchase Parkway will be restricted near Fulton starting Monday, Sept. 14.
KYTC says this work zone lane restriction for southbound traffic is to allow concrete deck patching on the Canadian National Railroad Overpass at mile point 1.7. Initially, all traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane.
Once it goes up on Monday, the work zone will be in place around the clock until late in the day on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
KYTC says the work zone will go back up the next week on Monday, Sept. 21 and stay up around the clock until late in the day Wednesday, Sept. 23, for a second round of concrete deck patching. During this time, all traffic will move to the right-hand driving lane.
KYTC says southbound drivers on the Purchase Parkway should be prepared for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the 2 mile marker.
KYTC is reminded drivers to use caution where equipment, flaggers, and bridge maintenance personnel are on the roadway.