MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 contractor is planning a northbound work zone lane restriction on U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road in the Lone Oak area of McCracken County starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.
Northbound traffic will be restricted to one lane at the Lakeview Drive intersection at mile point 7.13. This is to allow major upgrades to the intersection.
In this work zone, all northbound traffic will be moved to the left-hand or passing lane.
This work zone will be in place until the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 1.
Due to the potential for delays, drivers are advised to consider taking an alternate route during peak travel periods.
Northbound drivers are asked to be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the Lakeview Drive intersection.
The KYTC District 1 contractor plans to have all lanes of U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road open for Labor Day weekend travel.
Lakeview Drive is also closed for reconstruction between Albany Avenue and U.S. 45.
This work at the Lakeview Drive intersection with U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road is part of the ongoing reconstruction of KY 1286/North Friendship Road between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.