PADUCAH — A work-zone lane restriction will be in place Wednesday and Thursday along Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The restriction will be in place along the section of Alben Barkley Drive that reopened Monday after it was closed for several days for cross drain replacement, shoulder upgrades and paving.
KYTC says the lane restriction will be between the Interstate 24 exit 7 interchange and the Lone Oak Road intersection at Hanan Plaza. It will be in place from about 8 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. each day.
The cabinet says the restriction will allow crews to perform finishing activities, such as landscaping and seeding, in the project area.
KYTC says the main work will be performed between Minerva Place and Hilldale Road on Wednesday and Thursday.
The work zone area includes intersections with Cardinal Lane and South 40th Street. KYTC says access to Alben Barkley Drive from side streets may be limited at times while personnel are placing equipment related to the finishing work. The cabinet suggests people who normally travel this section of Alben Barkley Drive consider finding alternate routes Wednesday and Thursday.
Drivers should be prepared to encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers, KYTC says.