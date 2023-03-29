PADUCAH — A work zone lane restriction will be in place Thursday along the Interstate 24 Downtown Business Loop/North 4th Street in downtown Paducah, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The work zone between Jefferson Street and Broadway Street will allow a contractor to deal with storm damage at the U.S. Bank building at the corner of Broadway and North 4th Street caused by recent high wind events, KYTC says.
The contractor will be clearing damaged material from the building and making temporary repairs that KYTC says will secure the building and keep conditions safe for pedestrians walking along the sidewalk at that intersection.
KYTC says the work is expected to start around 10 a.m., and it's expected to be finished by about 2 p.m.
The cabinet says the contractor will use a lift to access damaged areas of the 10-story building. That piece of equipment will take up parking spaces and part of the left-hand lane of the roadway. KYTC says some minor traffic delays are possible while workers are moving and placing equipment.
Eastbound drivers are advised to keep an eye out for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the work zone on the one-way section of North 4th Street. Additionally, KYTC asks drivers to exercise caution where equipment and workers are there, in close proximity to the flow of traffic.