MCCRACKEN COUNTY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is planning a daytime work zone lane restriction on the U.S. 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter starting Tuesday, July 18.
The daytime work zone lane restriction is to allow KYTC District 1 to inspect the structure of the bridge.
Drivers are being reminded of the one-lane traffic going through the work zone that will put drivers in the left-hand lane.
Additionally, drivers are asked to be alert for equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel that could be near the traffic flow along the work zone.
The work zone will be in place during daylight hours and will last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Tuesday, July 18, and ending Thursday, July 20.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.