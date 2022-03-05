The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a rolling work zone along Interstate 24 in Livingston County on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Center, the moving work caravan along I-24 from the 30 mile marker to mile point 33.66 on Tuesday is to allow teams to use ground-penetrating radar to profile the pavement thickness and base depth characteristics of this section of roadway. They will use the data for future work.
Motorists should be alert for research vehicles and several slow-moving support vehicles along I-24 in Livingston County starting around 10 a.m., CST, Tuesday. The caravan will make one pass along the driving lane of I-24 eastbound, then turn and make a pass along the westbound driving lane. The work is expected to take about 2 to 3 hours to complete.
The caravan will include trucks with flashing arrow boards to move all traffic to the left-hand or passing lane in this rolling work zone. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
The Kentucky Transportation Center at the University of Kentucky serves as the research arm of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The center provides a number of research and support functions for KYTC highway maintenance and construction activities statewide.
This section of I-24 also carries I-69.