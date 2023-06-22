PADUCAH, KY — The work zone restriction along Kentucky 305 at Interstate 24 Paducah exit 3 is being extended into July, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1.
The traffic layout along KY 305/Cairo Road will remain in place until July 10.
Once the work is completed along KY 305/Cairo Road, the contractor expects to start working on the I-24 exit 3 ramp. More information will be provided once a specific start date is chosen for the ramp portion of the project, according to KYTC District 1.
Left turns will continue to be prohibited at the end of the I-24 exit 3 ramp onto KY 305/Cairo Road.
Drivers are being instructed to use caution when traveling through the interchange on KY 305/Cairo Road.
Additionally, drivers are being asked to travel past the work zone and find a safe place to turn around. Making U-turns has been an ongoing issue at the work site and because of this, there is an enhanced police presence in the area.
The target completion date for the project extension is July 28.
To check for updates on this project, visit the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.