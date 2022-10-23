GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractor plans work zone lane restrictions for bridge deck overlay work at two locations in Graves County starting this week.
Motorists should be prepared for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal at these locations:
KY 408/Viola Road
Bridge deck restoration and waterproofing on the Mayfield Creek Bridge will be near mile point 10. This is along KY 408/Viola Road, east of Viola, between McCracken County Road and the rail crossing.
KY 301/Prichard-Clear Springs Road
Bridge deck restoration and waterproofing on the Trace Creek Bridge will be near mile point 4. This is along KY 301/Prichard-Clear Springs road in the Clear Springs area, north of KY 483, between Holland Road and Tim Road.
Work on the KY 408/Viola Road bridge is expected to start on Monday, Oct. 24, with work on KY 301/Prichard-Clear Springs road starting a day or two later.
Work is expected to take about 30 days to complete.
This is part of a group project that includes additional bridges along KY 97/TN State Line-Bell City Road in Graves County, KY 1748/Dublin-Stubblefield Road in Graves Countyand KY 1772/Arlington Road in Hickman County. A specific start date for work at these locations will be provided at a later date.
Harper Construction Company is the prime contractor on this $782,474 group bridge deck restoration and maintenance project.