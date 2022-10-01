MCCRACKEN COUNTY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a traffic change on the U.S. 62/Blandville Road work zone in western McCracken County on Monday, Oct. 3.
The work zone runs from the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal at the Commerce Park entrance. This is along about a one-mile section on U.S. 62 around mile marker 8, west of Paducah.
This work zone currently has two-way traffic on the eastbound lanes.
The contractor plans to shift eastbound traffic to the eastbound driving lane and westbound traffic to the westbound driving lane on Monday afternoon. The contractor expects to implement this shift around 4 p.m.
Drivers should be alert for flaggers that are assisting trucks in the work area and personnel close to traffic flow.
As a reminder, this work zone has a 35 mph speed limit with an enhanced police presence.
Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor on this $7.7 million project. The project is about 95% complete. The target completion date is Dec. 1.