PADUCAH– A contractor for the KYTC plans to establish a work zone at the intersection of the KY 731/Lone Oak Road/Labelle Street and Broadway Street/ Buckner Lane starting Monday.
The work zone is to allow for the addition of pedestrian crosswalks that comply with the federal Americans for Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA) and other safety enhancements.
The intersection is in front of the Old Paducah Coke Plant and the Independence Bank located on Paducah's west side.
In addition to ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps on the east side of the intersection, the contractor will be digging trenches to allow the KYTC District 1 traffic group to install electric wiring to add pedestrian crossing activators to the traffic signal.
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said KYTC traffic engineers and the Paducah city engineer believe adding marked pedestrian crossings without a signal indicator for pedestrians would not be sufficient.
"Due to the skew that brings Lone Oak Road southbound traffic into the intersection, there is some concern that the addition of a sidewalk ramp and delineated crosswalk could create confusion by introducing a pedestrian into the street with a vehicle making a right turn with no warning," Poat said. "A pedestrian-activated button to prompt an 'All Red' for vehicle traffic eliminates that concern."
Poat added the coming improvements should enhance pedestrian access to the Buckner Lane corridor heading west, as well as to Independence Bank and other businesses in and around the Old Coke Plant.
Over the past five years, KYTC engineers have performed planning studies at various intersections and are seeking funding to execute more pedestrian crossing projects.
The pedestrian crossing project is expected to take 2 to 4 weeks.