PADUCAH — A lane restriction will begin Wednesday for eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 from the 7 to 9 mile markers in McCracken County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The restriction will allow crews to clear brush along the right of way that begins at the U.S. 45 exit 7 overpass at Paducah and extends about a mile east.
The brush clearing crew will work eastward toward the exit 11 interchange, KYTC District 1 says.
The work zone is expected to be in place from around 8 a.m. to around 3 p.m. each day this week, weather permitting. While it's in place, drivers will move to the left hand or passing lane. KYTC says drivers entering I-24 by the exit 7 eastbound entry ramp should use caution and be mindful of the lane restrictions at the end of the ramp.
The cabinet says delays are possible while personnel are moving and placing equipment they'll be using for the brush clearing work.
KYTC says the work zone is expected to be active through Friday.
The crew will move on to some other projects, but then it will return for additional brush clearing on I-24 in the coming weeks.