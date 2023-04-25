GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Starting Friday, a work zone will be in place with a 10-foot load width restriction along a section of Kentucky 1748 in Graves County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KY 1748 will be restricted to one lane near the 5 mile marker while crews work on the Opossum Creek Bridge, and there will be a 10-foot maximum load width restriction within that work zone.
Drivers can expect one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. KYTC says some delays are possible while crews move and place equipment.
The transportation cabinet asks drivers to be cautious where maintenance personnel are working near the flow of traffic, and where equipment is in place.
KYTC says Harper Construction Inc. is the prime contractor on the group bridge maintenance project, and the target completion date is June 15.