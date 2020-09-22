PADUCAH -- A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is extending the completion date for work on the U.S. 51/U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge to Oct. 25, 2020.
The target completion date was Oct. 1. Extending the date to Oct. 25 is mainly due to a delay in fabrication of steel for new finger joints for the bridge deck.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says extending the duration of the work zone with one-lane traffic and an 8 foot, 6-inch load width restriction is required to complete bridge deck and joint replacement work.
“This is not what any of us wanted to hear. However, this maintenance work is designed to get the 84-year-old structure in optimum condition as we move toward construction of a new bridge in the future,” Poat said. “This also extends the work on into fall harvest season, creating an additional challenge for farmers who haul grain across the river.”
Since work started in early June, the work zone with one-lane traffic and alternating flow controlled by an automated signal has created delays of up to an hour during peak travel periods at the Ohio River crossing between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois.
The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge serves as a north-south connector for U.S. 51, as well as an east-west transportation corridor for U.S. 60 and U.S. 62. The bridge carries about 7,000 vehicles per day between Kentucky and Illinois. About 35 percent of that is commercial trucks. The truck traffic volume slows movement of traffic at the automated signal.