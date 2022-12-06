ROXANA, Ill. (AP) — A coroner says a contractor died after a crane overturned at an oil refinery in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis.
Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn says 47-year-old Chad Crabtree of Owensboro, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident Tuesday afternoon at the Phillips 66 Refinery in Roxana, 17 miles northeast of St. Louis. Nonn says Crabtree was a project manager for Sterett Crane & Rigging.
He says during the operation of the crane, a mechanical malfunction occurred and caused the crane to overturn. Nonn says Crabtree sustained head trauma, and a second man operating the crane was hospitalized.
The incident remains under investigation by the Roxana Police Department and workplace safety investigators, Nonn says.