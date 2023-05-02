CALVERT CITY, KY — A chemical plant in west Kentucky has confirmed that a contractor's employee was hospitalized after an industrial accident on Monday.
Westlake Corporation says a worker employed by an electrical contractor was injured Monday at the Calvert City facility.
The company says the person was given immediate care by plant emergency responders and then taken away by ambulance to receive further treatment.
"Westlake Corporation takes the safety of its employees and contractors extremely seriously and is working with its contractor to investigate the cause of this accident," the company said in a statement it sent Local 6 in an email. "The company has extended its concern about the contractor’s employee to the contracted company. Immediately following the accident, all similar work in the plant was halted and reviewed before any maintenance work resumed."