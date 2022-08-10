MADISON, IL (KSDK) — One person was injured in a 5 alarm fire at an Illinois recycling factory Wednesday.
Officials said the fire broke out at Interco recycling factory in Madison, Illinois, Wednesday morning.
One employee at the factory suffered burns and was taken to the hospital.
That person’s condition is unknown at this time.
Officials said people within a 1-mile radius of the factory were asked to shelter in place.
Several fire departments in the St. Louis area and Metro East are working together to put out the fire.