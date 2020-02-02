COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A worker was killed at an Amazon delivery hub under construction at a northern Kentucky airport, authorities say.
WXIX-TV reports the workplace accident occurred Saturday at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The airport says the Boone County coroner's office confirmed the fatality.
WLWT-TV reports Sunday that the man has been identified as 46-year-old Loren Shoemake of Campbell County, and an autopsy found that his death was caused by blunt force trauma. The construction company working on the project, Whiting-Turner/ Kokosing J.V., told the Cincinnati NBC affiliate that the man was an ironworker employed by Columbus Steel Erectors. The company says OSHA has responded, and an investigation into what caused the accident is underway.
Ground was broken on the $1.5 billion Prime Air hub last May.