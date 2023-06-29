PADUCAH — As extreme hot weather continues, many of you may opt to move your plans indoors. But for first responders, construction workers and mail carriers, that's not an option. That's why they say having an effective plan is important in this heat.
Summer can be unforgiving, but Paducah Police Community Engagement Officer Blake Quinn says "at the same time, we have a function to perform for the city."
One of those functions for Paducah police officers is saying cool so they can stay vigilant.
"Our officers do a great job of battling that heat," says Quinn.
He says they have to take into account many factors while on duty during the summer.
"The heat adds a degree of difficulty, and you know, most of our officers at a minimum are carrying an additional 25 to 35 pounds," he says.
While officers are out patrolling the streets of Paducah, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel are working on them.
"I mean, this is a job that has to be done for the traveling public," says Chad Ward.
Ward is the cabinet's safety coordinator, and he says in weather like this they pay attention to any crews out.
"Just making sure that they know to look out for each other and being able to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke," says Ward.
He says that also includes shift changes if necessary, but Ward explained sometimes working in the heat can’t be avoided.
When that happens, he says they make sure they’re "doing those frequent breaks with taking in either water or some kind of electrolyte drink.”
Quinn and Ward agreed that in their respective lines of work, protecting themselves ensures the protection of others.
Ward says KYTC looks out for common symptoms of heat exhaustion in workers, such as:
- Headaches
- Irritability
- Profuse sweating
- Nausea or vomiting
- Extreme Weakness and dizziness
In heatwave conditions like this, health experts also say taking periodic breaks in the shade can go a long way.