MURRAY, KY — Another year and a salary increase — those are the terms in Murray State University President Robert “Bob” Jackson's contract extension.
The Murray State Board of Regents voted unanimously in favor of the extension during its quarterly meeting Friday, despite controversy involving Jackson that we've uncovered in an ongoing investigation into Murray State.
WPSD exposed activity showing intense pressure and influence on NPR radio station WKMS by the university's highest ranking members, after filing extensive open records requests with Murray State.
Documents obtained portray an award-winning WKMS struggling with administrators, particularly Jackson, about investigative reporting involving state lawmakers and other public figures and institutions.
Jackson's contract extension has the full support from the school’s board of regents. But the United Campus Workers Union is more critical of Jackson’s leadership.
Union representative Brian Bourke says our investigation into Murray State illustrates the union’s grievances.
“Too many workers are expressing fear of retaliation, and too many rumors have spread about workers being blacklisted or worse for organizing for better pay and conditions. We're worried these perceptions have grown, and certainly more damaging in light of recent reports published by Paducah-based WPSD news station about the administration's treatment of WKMS,” Bourke says.
The board of regents didn't respond to that complaint.
And the complaint didn't deter regents from unanimously voting to extend Jackson’s contract with a raise of at least 3.3%.
Jackson didn't address the Union’s complaint either.
His president's report made mention of the positives on campus.
“We've had a very good year, and I want to thank you again…So in all areas, today you're going to hear reports… The good things that are happening at Murray State University,” Jackson says.
Any mention of WKMS or Local 6's investigation was nowhere to be found, seemingly overlooking the transparency Bourke was requesting from administration.
“Workers must trust that they have a voice. They must be able to use that voice to express real concerns, even and especially when the organizations leadership might disagree,” says Bourke.
We attempted to obtain documentation relating to several agenda items at Friday's meeting.
We were not given those documents, so we hand delivered an open records request to the board secretary at the end of the meeting.
