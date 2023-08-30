PADUCAH— Are you a man looking to lose weight, wrangle your high blood pressure or even reduce the risk of being diagnosed with diabetes? If this is you, one step you can take is starting a workout routine.
Dr. Hancock with Baptist Health Paducah said, "It's important to just focus on something just one at a time. Check things off the list and then before you know it, you're a lot healthier and taking care of business."
Blaine McDonald went through a CrossFit workout at CrossFit Dig Deep in Paducah. CrossFit is not a gender specific workout, but it is one that men take part in.
Dr. Hancock said it's important to get in a routine before you arrive to your 40s and 50s. This is the prime age for pain points to start showing up in men's bodies.
"Once you start losing weight once you start building stamina, then that's the time that you go for it with building muscle mass and working on things like that. If you do that straight away again you're more likely to injure yourself than hurt yourself," he said.
Dr. Hancock said if you have not been active, you have to ease your way back into this routine. You will hurt yourself if you try to do too much too quickly. It's important to start small and work your way up.
In the CrossFit workout, McDonald worked all muscle groups with six rounds of exercises. Burpees with dumbbells, dumbbell arm presses, and jumping rope were the exercises. This is an exercise that you can start at home, and you do not have to use heavy weights.
Dr. Hancock said it's easy to use the excuse of, "Well I will get to that tomorrow," everyone is busy so the time to take the first step is now.
"Everything in moderation, is what I tell people and that pertains to getting healthier, with exercise and diet, no one is going to climb a mountain in a day," said Hancock.
He said you might just fall in love with with working out or the new lifestyle you choose. It does not take a big step to start, you can start by walking or joining a fitness class like CrossFit.