PADUCAH— Whether or not you are trying to get fit to lose weight, get stronger, or just trying to improve your overall health working out is a great place to start.
A strength training workout is one that will show results, but it will also help support your body.
On Wednesday, Local 6's Blaine McDonald worked out in the Faith Fit class at Heartland Church in Paducah. The workout was filled with full body strength training and cardio.
When you participate in a full body strength training workout, you are working your muscles for your present self and your future self.
Baptist Health Paducah's Tony Bohannon said it's never too late to start strengthening your muscles, but if you start this habit earlier your body will thank you.
"Really what you're doing is you're teaching the brain how to move the body properly, and so it protects your joints, it builds muscle strength just to be able to do tasks easier,. It builds health, coordination, and safety, and so strength training just helps everything," said Bohannon.
He said by beginning a workout routine or specifically strength training, the muscles in your body will become stronger and more able to support your daily activities.
"What I see every day is people losing their balance, people having more backpain, people having neck pain and knee pain and a lot of that comes just from that lack of strength that comes from not being able to support their body weight as they still go to work every day and they're still trying to do the same activities, but their muscles just cant support them," he said.
There is not an age limit or restriction on strength training, it is and can be for everyone. At Faith Fit on Wednesday morning there was a wide spread age group, from 20 year-olds to 60 year-olds.
"Strength training builds a solid foundation for later on in life , when you're building that muscle mass and building that number of muscle fibers , you're gonna use those same muscle fibers when you're 50, 60 ,70 years old, and so if you can establish that habit and that pattern from an early age then it's much easier to maintain as you go along," said Bohannon.
The time to get your body moving is now, and by exercising you will see instant results. Those results may vary between your outer appearance, mood and even sleep. It can be a simple walk or a full on strength training class, but taking the first step into a workout habit will improve your overall health.
If Faith Fit is something you are interested in, they offer classes Tuesday through Saturday. Those classes are offered early morning and evening. These classes are free, and they that take up donations for a local charity.