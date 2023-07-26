PADUCAH, KY— What's one thing that can lower a woman's risk of heart disease and the potential of having a stroke all while strengthening your and improving your mental health? The answer is simple: exercising.
Local 6's Blaine McDonald exercised with a group of women at The Barre Paducah on Wednesday. In the barre class they did a series of stretches, cardio and low weight training. Barre classq\ strengthens muscles in a ballet form exercising your body in a full, muscle endurance way.
Dr. Ashley Jessup with Baptist Health Paducah said you should look at working out as more than just losing weight. It can improve health today and even in the future. It's about gaining a community of people who will support you and push you.
"I love to see women do some weight training and resistance training as well because for women osteoporosis is a huge issue, so over time we gradually lose some of our bone strength. We do the best at building that bone strength when we're younger, so really starting with an exercise routine early on, doing some cardio activity but also some weight training, resistance training will be building and maintain our bone strength," said Dr. Jessup.
In the barre class on Wednesday morning, the class was full of women of all ages strengthening their bodies. After the class was over many commented on how they were going to have muscles they didn't even know existed sore in the morning.
Dr. Jessup asks her patients, male or female, daily about their normal exercise regime.
"Are we currently getting in any physical activity, depending on where they are in that. Trying to help make some suggestions about 'hey maybe we could start adding something to it.' We talk about why that's important you know a lot of people think about their weight, but you know they may not have thought about it decreases our blood pressure , it can lower our risk of stroke, improve our chances to not become diabetic later on, so sometimes those are things people haven't always put together to really understand the importance of why we need to start that now," said Dr. Jessup.
One more benefit to working out is improving your sleep. Once you start working out you will soon see a difference in the amount and quality of your sleep.
"Even working out 30 minutes a few times a week can reduce a women'
s risk of stroke by about 20%, uh our risk of heart disease from anywhere from 30 to 40%, so really looking at some of those long-term things that can affect us later on. The workout that we would do now is essential," she said.
Working out does not have to be a chore, it can be fun. It should be fun. You do not have to start with a barre class, all you have to do is take off on a walk. You will be amazed at how much better your body will feel.