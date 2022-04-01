Educational puppet troupe The Beloved Puppetistas will host an Earth Day celebration in Carbondale. Ahead of the event, partnering organizations will host workshops where people can make their own puppets and masks out of recycled materials.
In a news release sent Friday, organizers say the workshops will be held at the Murphysboro Youth Center and Project Human X in Carbondale. No experience is needed. Organizers say the puppets will highlight and celebrate various animals and offer kids and adults the opportunity to express themselves creatively.
“After a two-year hiatus because of the global pandemic, The Beloved Puppetistas are happy to be gathering for workshops and an Earth Day celebration in 2022,” organizer Cade Bursell said in a statement included in the news release. “Friends and neighbors from community groups such as Carbondale Park District, Girl Scouts of Jackson County, Project Human X, WSIU Public Broadcasting, and others have stepped forward to help us realize our vision for an All-Species gathering. We look forward to this festive atmosphere, where we can express gratitude and enjoy all that our world offers this spring.”
Each workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first will be held on Saturday, April 2, at the Murphysboro Youth Center, which is at 1818 Walnut St. in Murphysboro. A second workshop will be held at the youth center on April 9. Then, Project Human X in Carbondale will host a workshop on April 16. Project Human X is at 715 South University Ave. Suite X in Carbondale.
The Earth Day celebration, called All Species Puppets in the Park, will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on April 22 at Attucks Park at 400-800 North Wall St. in Carbondale. The free event will begin with puppet and mask making, followed by a puppet parade at 6:15 p.m. After the parade, organizers say there will be music and food from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Finally, organizers say they'll show PBS Kids program clips and a short feature film suitable for all ages. The news release says people who have masks and puppets from previous years are encouraged to bring them to this year's event.