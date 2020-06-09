PADUCAH — The World Health Organization is walking back a statement an official made about asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.
Those are people who carry the virus but show no symptoms. This week, a WHO official said it is rare for asymptomatic people to spread COVID-19.
On the "Today Show" Tuesday morning, NBC News medical contributor Dr. Vin Gupta said that comment — which was made by Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's technical lead for coronavirus response — was an irresponsible statement.
On Tuesday, Kerkhove said "this is a major unknown."
"The majority of transmission that we know about is that people who have symptoms transmit the virus to other people through infectious droplets — but there are a subset of people who don't develop symptoms, and to truly understand how many people don't have symptoms, we don't actually have that answered yet," Van Kerkhove said.
People are going about their day, unaware that they maybe asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Carl LeBuhn is an infectious disease specialist in Paducah. He said it is hard to tell. "I don't think we know for sure to what degree people that are completely absent of symptoms or asymptomatic spread coronavirus, "said Lebuhn. "I just don't think scientists have been able to look at the data well enough yet to know exactly what percentage the infections occur because of spread from asymptomatic people."
We are six months into the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses are reopening across the nation and restrictions are being lifted. People are relaxing when it comes to wearing masks and social distancing. LeBuhn said this is not the time to lighten up on preventative measures.
"I think it's important for everyone to remember that to some degree it doesn't matter if asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic or symptomatic people can spread coronavirus, if we're taking measures to protect ourselves or to protect others," LeBuhn said.
So remember to grab your mask, wash your hands, and stay 6 feet away from people in public.
LeBuhn said in his opinion, people who show early signs of COVID-19 are responsible for most COVID-19 transmissions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows the United States is inching toward 2 million cases.