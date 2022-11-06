Kentuckians have another opportunity to win the world’s largest ever lottery prize.
No one matched all the winning numbers from last night’s Powerball drawing, so the jackpot has rolled to an estimated $1.9 billion, with a cash option amount of $929.1 million, for Monday night’s Powerball drawing.
While no one won the jackpot, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million. The Benton ticket added the Power Play feature and doubled their prize to $2 million.
The Kentucky Lottery also had two $50,000 winners. Those tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball.
The winning Powerball numbers from last night’s drawing are:
28-45-53-56-69 Powerball 20
Winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a secure location. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville. The winner should contact the lottery at (877) 789-4532 to make arrangements to claim their prize.
Since 1999, $4.4 billion in Kentucky Lottery proceeds have gone to grants and scholarship programs to help defray Kentuckians’ college education costs. One out of every five citizens in Kentucky has received a grant or scholarship from the Kentucky Lottery’s educational assistance funding.
About playing Powerball:
- Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with an optional Power Play feature for $1.
- There are nine ways to win on Powerball.
- Jackpot winners match 5 out of 69 numbers and the Powerball, which is 1 out of 26.
- Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. A jackpot winner must elect the cash option lump sum payment within 60 days, or the prize will be paid as an annuity.
- Tickets can be purchased at a Kentucky Lottery retailer or online at kylottery.com.
- Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m.
- Drawings are conducted live in Tallahassee, Florida, and may be viewed at Powerball.com or the link at kylottery.com.
- The Kentucky Lottery reminds all players to play responsibly. The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.