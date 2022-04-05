MURRAY, KY — A World War II veteran who has become a familiar face on Local 6 has died at the age of 99.
Eugene Waggoner died Monday in Murray. Last June, Waggoner flew in the B-25 Mitchell bomber "Show Me," when the B-25 Barnstorming Tour Across Kentucky landed in Paducah. During WWII, he served in the European and Pacific theaters in the Navy amphibious forces. A navigator of an LST — short for landing ship, tank — Waggoner took part in the D-Day landings at Normandy and the assault of Okinawa.
During the B-25 Barnstorming Tour Across Kentucky's Paducah stop, Waggoner shared some of his memories with Local 6. The event was held to honor WWII veterans, and Waggoner shared his gratitude. But, like so many who served in that war, he expressed humility about his own service.
"The honor needs to come to those who didn't make it back, and the ones who lost limbs, legs and maimed for the rest of their life," Waggoner said. "That's where all the honor should go, of course. We appreciate the recognition; don't misunderstand me. But we were just the fortunate ones. The honor needs to go to the ones who gave everything."
At the time of that interview, Waggoner lived at Hickory Woods Senior Living in Murray. A whole busload of friends went with him to Paducah to see him fly in the B-25. Waggoner was a familiar face in Hickory Woods' popular calendars. He appeared in dozens of calendar photos over the years, portraying a wide array of characters. In 2019, Waggoner talked with us about the joy of participating in the annual calendar shoots. “It’s just a lot of fun. We let our hair down, let what little hair you have down, and just enjoy whatever we are called upon to do,” he said.
When he passed away Monday, Waggoner was at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, his obituary says. The obituary, shared with Local 6 by Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home in Murray, outlines his continued service with the Navy after the war. It says his post-war Naval Reserve assignments included serving as a commanding officer in the Naval Electronics Division in Paducah, as Fifth Naval District manpower representative and as a spokesman for the United States Naval Academy. When he retired, he had the rank of lieutenant commander and was a member of the Retired Officers Association.
After his time in the Navy, Waggoner was a vocational agriculture teacher in Fulton County. In 1952, he became a licensed professional engineer at the Union Carbide Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Paducah. When he retired in 1982, he was the plant's quality assurance manager.
"Eugene’s Christian faith was of upmost importance to him," his obituary says. He served as a deacon, an elder and an adult Sunday school teacher in the churches he attended over the years. After he moved to Hickory Woods in 2009, he taught Sunday school there as well.
A visitation service will be held from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home, which is at 713 South 4th St. in Murray. The visitation will be followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. After the funeral, a graveside service with military honors will be held at Union Church Cemetery in Fulton, Kentucky.
The funeral home says those wishing to honor Waggoner's memory can donated to the ALS Association at als.org or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House at 803 Poplar St. in Murray.
Click here to read the full obituary of Eugene Waggoner or to share your condolences with his family by signing the online guestbook.