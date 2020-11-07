PARIS, TN — On Saturday, the side streets of Paris, Tennessee, were shut down as the annual Veterans Day Parade took place. People stood on the side of the roads waiving their flags as the heroes slowly drove by.
One of the veterans who participated in the parade was 96-year-old Edgar Harrell. Harrell served in World War II, and has a war story that is so heroic and inspiring that it was recently made into a movie called "USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage." Harrell served on the USS Indianapolis, which was the ship that delivered parts of the atomic bomb to Japan.
"July 16th, 1945, we picked up the components of a 'little boy,' the atomic bomb that would be dropped on Hiroshima," says Harrell.
That aspect of Harrell's story is interesting in and of itself, but it was what happened next to Harrell and the ship he was on that changed his life forever.
"We encountered a Jap sub, Cammander Hoshima, told them to fire, and six torpedoes hit us with two, and the ship went down, went down in 12 minuets," says Harrell.
Once the Indianapolis was sunk, Harrell and his shipmates found themselves in a dire situation, floating for their lives in the ocean.
"I recall swimming with the sharks. Just every little bit you'd hear a blood curdling scream and you'd see a boy going under," recalls Harrell.
After four and a half days of floating in the pacific help finally came for Harrell and the others that has survived the shipwreck. Harrell says he can still remember the image of the American plane flying over him in the ocean.
"As he gets down lower he sees boys that are scattered, scattered, scattered. I can see him today as he circles me two or three times and he's saying I can see you but I don't know who you are," says Harrell.
That plane did in fact rescue the 317 men who were still alive from the Indianapolis. Today Harrell is only one or five survivors of the USS Indianapolis that's still alive. He says he's grateful for God's provision over him 75 years ago.
"I have so much to be thankful for. To experienced what I experienced and saw so many that, uh, you know, did not, did not survive," Harrell says. "Here I am, finally a survivor."
Harrell wrote a book called "Out of The Depths" detailing he experience surviving the USS Indianapolis disaster.