PADUCAH — It’s been a big day for 10 of our local World War II veterans. They got the chance to ride in a B-25 Mitchell bomber, a World War II era plane.
They took flight Friday at Barkley Regional Airport’s Midwest Aviation. The plane arrived to lots of fanfare. This was its second trip to Paducah.
The plane, named “Show Me,” was built in 1944 in Kansas City. Now, she calls St. Louis home. The plane belongs to the Commemorative Air Force Missouri Wing. There’s a beautiful woman painted on the aircraft’s side. Many of the women who graced the sides of WWII-era planes were the wives of soldiers, so a special significance there.
Special, too, was the day our World War II veterans had.
They were the true stars of the show Friday.
“We feel truly honored and privileged to be able to do this, come here and give them rides and just let them feel a little nostalgia from back in World War II,” Co-pilot John Fester told us.
The plane itself is a time capsule, bringing these veterans back in time. Many of those who came to see the plane felt the same.
Before the flights, the veterans took part in a briefing to go over safety and for introductions.
Our veterans didn’t come alone. Jimmie Carter came with his granddaughter.
Ted Curtis brought his buddy, Wyatt Manley.
“We hitched up and we’re doing fine. We enjoy one another’s company,” Curtis said.
“He’s really nice,” Wyatt said. “He let me over to his house and let me look at pictures and stuff.”
Wyatt was right there to watch Curtis take his flight. When it was all over, Curtis was greeted with a big hug and happy reactions from his fellow veterans.
These flights are special for the crew as well.
“I have to pinch myself each weekend when I get home, and think ‘Did I really just do that?’” Fester said.
He and the crew are responsible for caring for this plane.
“Big cities, small towns, we go everywhere, ‘cause the plane can land and take off in a pretty short distance,” he says.
It should. It was made famous by the Doolittle raid, when 16 of these took off from an aircraft carrier and bombed Japan, all to answer the attack on Pearl Harbor.
These men are living history. Their service and sacrifice changed the course of history. So did the B-25. And Friday, both were honored and appreciated.
This isn’t the last stop for the “Show Me.” It’s just one part of the B-25 Barnstorming Tour Across Kentucky. The next stop is Russellville on Saturday.