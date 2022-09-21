KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia. It’s the first mobilization in Russia since World War II.
The measure appeared to be an admission that Moscow’s war against Ukraine is not going according to plan after nearly seven months of fighting and amid recent battlefield losses for the Kremlin’s forces.
The Russian leader also warned the West that he is not bluffing over using all the means at his disposal to protect Russia’s territory, in what apparently was a veiled reference to Russia’s nuclear capability.
Officials said the number of reservists to be called up is around 300,000.